Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.84. 28,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,057. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

