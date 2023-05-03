Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Cognex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cognex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 789,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

