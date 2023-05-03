Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $472.54

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 472.54 ($5.90) and traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.32). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.43), with a volume of 65,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,683.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 470.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 472.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 4,814.81%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

