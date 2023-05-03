Coin98 Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.02 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $103.02 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009777 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

