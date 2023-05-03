Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,039. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

