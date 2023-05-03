Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,039. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

