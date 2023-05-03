Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Stories

