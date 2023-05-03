Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

