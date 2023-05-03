Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %
Comcast stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Comcast
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.