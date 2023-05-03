Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

