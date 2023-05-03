Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 4,035,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,975,889. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

