Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $40,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 92,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,595,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 213,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

