Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $35,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $52,411,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $292.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

