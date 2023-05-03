Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

