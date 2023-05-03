Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $37.22 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $37,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

