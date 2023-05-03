Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.91. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.