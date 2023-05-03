Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,589 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,910,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.1 %

PJUL stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $455.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

