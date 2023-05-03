Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 59,659 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 4.0% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 690,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,397,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.18. 2,383,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

