Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000. Enbridge makes up approximately 3.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,230. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.