Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. Waste Management accounts for 2.0% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.83. 312,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,378. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

