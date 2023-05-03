Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $503,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $187.57. The stock has a market cap of $337.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

