Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.99. 1,267,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,679. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.