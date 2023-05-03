Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 596,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,888,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

