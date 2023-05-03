Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 522,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 140,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,119. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.