Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.42. 2,784,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.