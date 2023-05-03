Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

