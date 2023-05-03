Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.09

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 545359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

