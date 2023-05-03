Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

CBD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 1,053,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBD shares. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.