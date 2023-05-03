Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.63

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 69549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.68 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.