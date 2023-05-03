Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,148. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

