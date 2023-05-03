Conflux One Day Trading Volume Hits $87.58 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $853.22 million and $87.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,371.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00303971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00538817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00411515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,788,225,516 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,788,135,280.4062696 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30574351 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $79,237,332.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

