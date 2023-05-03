ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.