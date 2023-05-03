ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $24.05.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.