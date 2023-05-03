Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 9,163 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

