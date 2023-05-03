Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

