Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,455 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $29,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,320,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

