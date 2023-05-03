Connectus Wealth LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,353 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

