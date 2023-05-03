Connectus Wealth LLC Has $26.31 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $209.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday



Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

