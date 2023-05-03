Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

