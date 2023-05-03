Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Etsy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 32.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

