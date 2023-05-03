Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Etsy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 32.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Etsy Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.
Etsy Profile
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
