Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 14,193 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after purchasing an additional 153,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

