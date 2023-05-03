Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 459 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHZ stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

