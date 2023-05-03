Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 46,175 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,175 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

