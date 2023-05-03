Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 908 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $34,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.45. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $334.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

