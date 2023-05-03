Conning Inc. Acquires 17,690 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 5,785,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,002,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

