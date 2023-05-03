Conning Inc. Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.12% of HP worth $31,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Performance

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

