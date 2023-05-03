Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $615.57. 721,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,892. The company has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $622.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

