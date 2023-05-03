Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. 17,521,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,415,379. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.