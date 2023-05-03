Conning Inc. Has $34.77 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.77. The stock had a trading volume of 965,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.