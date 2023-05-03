Conning Inc. Has $35.67 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,425. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

