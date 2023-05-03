Conning Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.28. 1,344,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $427.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

