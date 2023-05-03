Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. 417,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,785. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.